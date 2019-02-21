Jackson scores 18 to lift UMBC past Vermont 65-56

BALTIMORE (AP) — KJ Jackson registered 18 points as Maryland-Baltimore County defeated Vermont 65-56 on Thursday night. Arkel Lamar had 15 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (18-10, 10-3 America East Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive…

BALTIMORE (AP) — KJ Jackson registered 18 points as Maryland-Baltimore County defeated Vermont 65-56 on Thursday night.

Arkel Lamar had 15 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (18-10, 10-3 America East Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. R.J. Eytle-Rock added 10 points.

Anthony Lamb had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Catamounts (21-6, 11-2), whose six-game win streak ended with the loss. Stef Smith added 13 points and six rebounds. Everett Duncan had six rebounds.

Ernie Duncan was held to only five points despite coming into the contest as the Catamounts’ second-leading scorer at 15 points per game. He shot 14 percent from behind the arc (1 of 7).

The Retrievers improve to 2-0 against the Catamounts on the season. Maryland-Baltimore County defeated Vermont 74-61 on Jan. 23. Maryland-Baltimore County matches up against Albany on the road on Saturday. Vermont faces Binghamton on the road on Saturday.

