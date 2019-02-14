Iona looks to extend streak vs St. Pete’s

St. Peter’s (6-17, 3-8) vs. Iona (9-15, 7-6) Hynes Athletics Center, New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iona looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over St. Peter’s.…

St. Peter’s (6-17, 3-8) vs. Iona (9-15, 7-6)

Hynes Athletics Center, New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over St. Peter’s. In its last eight wins against the Peacocks, Iona has won by an average of 7 points. St. Peter’s’ last win in the series came on March 1, 2015, a 68-60 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Iona’s Rickey McGill has averaged 15 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists while E.J. Crawford has put up 17.7 points and five rebounds. For the Peacocks, Davauhnte Turner has averaged 16.9 points while Samuel Idowu has put up 11.2 points and 5.1 rebounds.

DOMINANT DAVAUHNTE: Turner has connected on 32.9 percent of the 143 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 77.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: St. Peter’s is 0-13 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 6-4 when scoring at least 60.

STREAK STATS: St. Peter’s has lost its last three road games, scoring 53 points, while allowing 66.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Iona is ranked first among MAAC teams with an average of 77.1 points per game.

