Indiana St. looks for home win vs Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa (14-16, 9-8) vs. Indiana State (14-15, 6-11) Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State looks for its fourth straight win over Northern Iowa at Hulman Center. The…

Northern Iowa (14-16, 9-8) vs. Indiana State (14-15, 6-11)

Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State looks for its fourth straight win over Northern Iowa at Hulman Center. The last victory for the Panthers at Indiana State was a 61-51 win on Feb. 3, 2015.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Indiana State’s Tyreke Key has averaged 17.2 points while Jordan Barnes has put up 14.9 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Panthers, AJ Green has averaged 15.4 points while Wyatt Lohaus has put up 9.8 points.

ACCURATE AJ: Green has connected on 35.5 percent of the 186 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Indiana State is 0-6 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 14-9 when it scores at least 63.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Sycamores are 6-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 8-15 when they fall shy of that mark. The Panthers are 11-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.8 percent or worse, and 3-16 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana State gets to the line more often than any other MVC team. The Sycamores have averaged 20.6 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.