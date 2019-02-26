Illinois St. seeks revenge on Missouri St.

Missouri State (16-13, 10-6) vs. Illinois State (15-14, 8-8) Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State goes for the season sweep over Illinois State after winning the previous matchup in…

Missouri State (16-13, 10-6) vs. Illinois State (15-14, 8-8)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State goes for the season sweep over Illinois State after winning the previous matchup in Springfield. The teams last played on Feb. 10, when Illinois State made only seven free throws on 14 attempts while the Bears hit 17 of 25 en route to the one-point victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Milik Yarbrough, Phil Fayne, Zach Copeland, Keyshawn Evans and William Tinsley have combined to account for 78 percent of Illinois State’s scoring this season. For Missouri State, Tulio Da Silva, Jarred Dixon, Josh Webster and Ryan Kreklow have combined to account for 58 percent of all Missouri State scoring, including 79 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

MIGHTY MILIK: Yarbrough has connected on 36.9 percent of the 84 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 17 over the last five games. He’s also converted 75.4 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Missouri State is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Bears are 5-13 when opponents score more than 61.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Redbirds have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bears. Illinois State has 33 assists on 68 field goals (48.5 percent) across its past three outings while Missouri State has assists on 24 of 63 field goals (38.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State is rated second among MVC teams with an average of 70 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.