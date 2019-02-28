Illinois St. looks to sweep S. Illinois

Illinois State (16-14, 9-8) vs. Southern Illinois (16-14, 9-8) SIU Arena, Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois seeks revenge on Illinois State after dropping the first matchup in Normal. The teams…

Illinois State (16-14, 9-8) vs. Southern Illinois (16-14, 9-8)

SIU Arena, Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois seeks revenge on Illinois State after dropping the first matchup in Normal. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 15, when the Redbirds shot 36.2 percent from the field and went 8 for 10 from the free throw line en route to the one-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Illinois State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Milik Yarbrough, Phil Fayne, Zach Copeland, Keyshawn Evans and William Tinsley have combined to account for 78 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 102 percent of all Redbirds points over the last five games.

MIGHTY MILIK: Yarbrough has connected on 36.8 percent of the 87 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also made 77.6 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Illinois State has lost its last three road games, scoring 59.7 points, while allowing 72 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Redbirds have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Salukis. Southern Illinois has 31 assists on 78 field goals (39.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Illinois State has assists on 28 of 67 field goals (41.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois is ranked first among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 28.8 percent. The Salukis have averaged 9.1 offensive boards per game.

