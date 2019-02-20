Idaho looks to end streak vs N. Arizona

Idaho (4-21, 1-13) vs. Northern Arizona (8-17, 6-9) Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona looks to extend Idaho’s conference losing streak to 12 games. Idaho’s last Big Sky win…

Idaho (4-21, 1-13) vs. Northern Arizona (8-17, 6-9)

Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona looks to extend Idaho’s conference losing streak to 12 games. Idaho’s last Big Sky win came against the Eastern Washington Eagles 74-71 on Jan. 3. Northern Arizona is coming off a 78-66 win over Sacramento State on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Northern Arizona’s Bernie Andre has averaged 13.6 points and 7.6 rebounds while Carlos Hines has put up 11.8 points and four assists. For the Vandals, Trevon Allen has averaged 13.8 points and four rebounds while Cameron Tyson has put up 13.2 points.

ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 31.1 percent of the 106 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 70.4 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Lumberjacks are 0-10 when they score 73 points or fewer and 8-7 when they exceed 73 points. The Vandals are 0-17 when allowing 72 or more points and 4-4 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Idaho has lost its last eight road games, scoring 61.8 points, while allowing 82 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Arizona has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Big Sky teams. The Lumberjacks have turned the ball over only 11.9 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.