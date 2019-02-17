Idaho looks to end streak vs EWU

Idaho (4-20, 1-12) vs. Eastern Washington (9-15, 7-6) Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Monday, 4:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington looks to extend Idaho’s conference losing streak to 11 games. Idaho’s last Big Sky win…

Idaho (4-20, 1-12) vs. Eastern Washington (9-15, 7-6)

Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Monday, 4:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington looks to extend Idaho’s conference losing streak to 11 games. Idaho’s last Big Sky win came against the Eastern Washington Eagles 74-71 on Jan. 3. Eastern Washington is coming off an 88-78 overtime win over Northern Colorado on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Eastern Washington’s Jesse Hunt, Tyler Kidd and Cody Benzel have combined to score 39 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 36 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.

ACCURATE ALLEN: Trevon Allen has connected on 32 percent of the 100 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 70.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Eagles are 0-7 when they score 64 points or fewer and 9-8 when they exceed 64 points. The Vandals are 0-16 when allowing 72 or more points and 4-4 on the season, otherwise.

BEHIND THE ARC: Idaho’s Cameron Tyson has attempted 176 3-pointers and connected on 42.6 percent of them, and is 15 of 38 over the last five games.

LOOSENING UP: Idaho’s offense has turned the ball over 13.6 times per game this season, but is averaging 19.7 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.