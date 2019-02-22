Idaho looks for road win vs Southern Utah

Idaho (4-22, 1-14) vs. Southern Utah (13-12, 8-8) Centrum Arena, Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho looks for its third straight win over Southern Utah at Centrum Arena. Southern Utah’s last…

Idaho (4-22, 1-14) vs. Southern Utah (13-12, 8-8)

Centrum Arena, Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho looks for its third straight win over Southern Utah at Centrum Arena. Southern Utah’s last win at home against the Vandals came on Feb. 21, 2015.

STEPPING UP: Trevon Allen is averaging 13.5 points to lead the way for the Vandals. Cameron Tyson is also a big contributor, producing 13.3 points per game. The Thunderbirds have been led by Cameron Oluyitan, who is averaging 12.5 points.

ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 30.3 percent of the 109 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Idaho is 0-18 when it allows at least 72 points and 4-4 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

WINNING WHEN: Southern Utah is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over nine times or fewer. The Thunderbirds are 8-12 when they record more than nine turnovers. The Idaho defense has created nine turnovers per game in Big Sky play and 8.4 per game over its last five.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic Southern Utah offense has averaged 74.2 possessions per game this season, ranking the Thunderbirds 26th nationally. Idaho has operated at a steadier pace and is averaging only 66.8 possessions per game (ranked 290th).

