Hicks leads Radford past High Point 69-66 in OT

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Donald Hicks registered 18 points as Radford edged past High Point 69-66 in overtime on Saturday.

Carlik Jones had 14 points, including two free throws to cap the scoring with 14 seconds left, for Radford (18-7, 10-1 Big South Conference). Travis Fields Jr. added 10 points. Ed Polite Jr. had 6 points and 19 rebounds for the hosts.

Radford led 22-15 at the half, but High Point outpaced the Highlanders in the second half to force overtime. In the extra period, the Highlanders inched by the Panthers to earn the 3-point win. Both teams set season lows for scoring in the first half. The Highlanders’ 22 first-half points were the lowest of the season for the home team, while the 15 points in the first half for the Panthers marked the fewest of the season for the road team.

Jahaad Proctor had 26 points for the Panthers (13-11, 6-4). Brandonn Kamga added 14 points. Jordan Whitehead had 10 points.

Radford takes on Charleston Southern on the road next Saturday. High Point matches up against Longwood at home on Wednesday.

