Hawaii mountain gets share of ‘extreme winter conditions’

By The Associated Press February 12, 2019 10:23 pm 02/12/2019 10:23pm
Black volcanic cinders have a dusting of snow at the Polipoli State Recreation area on the slopes of Haleakala near Kula on the Hawaii island of Maui, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. A strong storm hitting Hawaii has knocked out power, brought down tree branches, flooded coastal roads — and even brought snow. Snow is not unheard of in mountainous parts of the tropical island chain, but officials say the coating at 6,200 feet (1,900 meters) at the state park on Maui could mark the lowest-elevation snowfall ever recorded in the state. (Brent Edwards via AP)

HALEAKALA NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii (AP) — There’s snow in Hawaii, on the highest peak of the island of Maui.

But visitors will have to enjoy it from down below. The summit area of Haleakala National Park is closed because of “extreme winter conditions.”

Park officials said Tuesday that snow, ice, fallen trees and rocks are making the area dangerous.

Superintendent Natalie Gates encourages people to view the snowcapped mountain from afar.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Tom Birchard says there’s still a hint of snow Tuesday. He says more is expected Wednesday night into Thursday.

There’s a winter storm watch for Haleakala and the Big Island summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.

Snowfall lower down at a Maui park caused a traffic jam over the weekend from people wanting to see unusual Hawaii weather.

