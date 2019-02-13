Hawaii looks for home win vs Cal Poly

Cal Poly (5-17, 1-8) vs. Hawaii (14-9, 5-4) Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii looks for its fourth straight win over Cal Poly at Stan Sheriff Center. The last victory…

Cal Poly (5-17, 1-8) vs. Hawaii (14-9, 5-4)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii looks for its fourth straight win over Cal Poly at Stan Sheriff Center. The last victory for the Mustangs at Hawaii was a 61-57 win on Jan. 7, 2015.

SENIOR STUDS: Cal Poly’s Donovan Fields, Marcellus Garrick and Kuba Niziol have collectively scored 50 percent of the team’s points this season, including 55 percent of all Mustangs scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Drew Buggs has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Hawaii field goals over the last three games. Buggs has accounted for nine field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Rainbow Warriors are 0-7 when they score 64 points or fewer and 14-2 when they exceed 64 points. The Mustangs are 0-13 when they fail to score more than 67 points and 5-4 on the season, otherwise.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Hawaii is a flawless 9-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.7 percent or less. The Rainbow Warriors are 5-9 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Hawaii has made 8.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Big West teams.

