Hartford pulls away in second half, beats UMBC 70-61

BALTIMORE (AP) — J.R. Lynch scored 20 of his 28 points in the second half and Hartford snapped UMBC’s five-game win streak with a 70-61 victory on Wednesday night. Hartford (12-12, 5-4 America East Conference)…

BALTIMORE (AP) — J.R. Lynch scored 20 of his 28 points in the second half and Hartford snapped UMBC’s five-game win streak with a 70-61 victory on Wednesday night.

Hartford (12-12, 5-4 America East Conference) has won two of its last three games, and also beat the Retrievers 66-64 on Jan. 9.

Jason Dunne’s 3-pointer gave the Hawks the lead for good, 43-40, with about 14 minutes left and they stretched it to 59-49 with 3:20 remaining. UMBC pulled to 59-54, but Hartford made 9 of its last 10 free throws.

Lynch made two 3-pointers and shot 12 for 12 at the free-throw line in the second half. Dunne and George Blagojevic each finished with 13 points. Lynch and Dunne combined for seven of the Hawks’ 10 3-pointers.

K.J. Jackson scored 16 points to lead UMBC (14-10, 6-3). Arkel Lamar added 13 points and R.J. Eytle-Rock had 11.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.