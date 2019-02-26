Hartford looks to sweep Binghamton

Hartford (15-13, 8-5) vs. Binghamton (8-20, 4-9) Events Center, Vestal, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hartford goes for the season sweep over Binghamton after winning the previous matchup in West Hartford. The…

Hartford (15-13, 8-5) vs. Binghamton (8-20, 4-9)

Events Center, Vestal, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford goes for the season sweep over Binghamton after winning the previous matchup in West Hartford. The teams last played on Jan. 30, when the Hawks outshot Binghamton from the field 54.2 percent to 40 percent and made 14 more 3-pointers en route to an 86-60 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Binghamton has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Caleb Stewart, J.C. Show, Chancellor Barnard and Everson Davis have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 75 percent of all Bearcats points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Sam Sessoms has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last five games. Sessoms has 37 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Binghamton is 0-16 when its offense scores 65 points or fewer. Hartford is a perfect 9-0 when it holds opponents to 64 or fewer points.

TWO STREAKS: Hartford has won its last three road games, scoring 71.7 points and allowing 61.3 points during those contests. Binghamton has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 57.3 points while giving up 72.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Hartford as a collective unit has made 9.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among America East teams.

