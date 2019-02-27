Winthrop (18-10, 10-5) vs. Hampton (12-15, 7-7) Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hampton seeks revenge on Winthrop after dropping the first matchup in Rock Hill. The teams last played…

Winthrop (18-10, 10-5) vs. Hampton (12-15, 7-7)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton seeks revenge on Winthrop after dropping the first matchup in Rock Hill. The teams last played each other on Feb. 9, when the Eagles outshot Hampton from the field 48.4 percent to 47.3 percent and hit 13 more free throws on the way to a 101-91 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Kalin Fisher, Akim Mitchell and Trevond Barnes have collectively scored 40 percent of Hampton’s points this season and 46 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Winthrop, Nych Smith, Adam Pickett and Bjorn Broman have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 49 percent of all Eagles points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jermaine Marrow has had his hand in 49 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 26 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Pirates are 7-0 when they hold opposing teams to 66 points or fewer and 5-15 when opponents exceed 66 points. The Eagles are 8-0 when the team records at least six steals and 10-10 when falling short of that total.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Eagles have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Pirates. Hampton has 34 assists on 82 field goals (41.5 percent) across its previous three contests while Winthrop has assists on 45 of 76 field goals (59.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Winthrop offense has scored 84.3 points per game this season, ranking the Eagles eighth among Division I teams. The Hampton defense has allowed 76.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 273rd overall).

