Hampton looks to end streak vs Longwood

Longwood (15-13, 5-8) vs. Hampton (10-15, 5-7)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood looks to extend Hampton’s conference losing streak to six games. Hampton’s last Big South win came against the Longwood Lancers 96-83 on Jan. 30. Longwood needed overtime to beat South Carolina Upstate by four points in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Hampton’s Kalin Fisher, Akim Mitchell and Trevond Barnes have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 48 percent of all Pirates scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jermaine Marrow has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last three games. Marrow has 32 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Hampton is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Pirates are 4-15 when opponents score more than 66 points.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Lancers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Pirates. Hampton has 38 assists on 91 field goals (41.8 percent) over its previous three matchups while Longwood has assists on 36 of 75 field goals (48 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Hampton offense is ranked 26th in the nation by scoring 81.5 points per game this year. Longwood has only averaged 70.4 points per game, which ranks 220th.

