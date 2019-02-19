GW looks to extend streak vs UMass

UMass (9-16, 2-10) vs. George Washington (7-18, 3-9) Charles E. Smith Center, Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Washington looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over UMass. In its…

UMass (9-16, 2-10) vs. George Washington (7-18, 3-9)

Charles E. Smith Center, Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over UMass. In its last five wins against the Minutemen, George Washington has won by an average of 14 points. UMass’ last win in the series came on Feb. 15, 2014, a 67-61 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: DJ Williams is putting up 14.8 points and 4.7 rebounds to lead the charge for the Colonials. Complementing Williams is Terry Nolan Jr., who is accounting for 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Minutemen are led by Luwane Pipkins, who is averaging 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Minutemen have given up only 68.1 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 75.8 per game they allowed over 13 non-conference games.

LIKEABLE LUWANE: Pipkins has connected on 28.8 percent of the 153 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 80.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 69: George Washington is 0-16 this year when it allows 69 points or more and 7-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 69.

COLD SPELL: UMass has lost its last eight road games, scoring 62.8 points, while allowing 70.6 per game.

LOOSENING UP: The UMass defense has forced 12.2 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 8.3 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.