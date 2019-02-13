Grand Canyon looks to extend streak vs UMKC

Grand Canyon (14-9, 7-3) vs. UMKC (8-16, 3-6) Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over UMKC. Grand…

Grand Canyon (14-9, 7-3) vs. UMKC (8-16, 3-6)

Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over UMKC. Grand Canyon has won by an average of 14 points in its last five wins over the Kangaroos. UMKC’s last win in the series came on Jan. 26, 2017, an 83-77 win.

SQUAD LEADERS: The Antelopes have been led by Alessandro Lever and Carlos Johnson. Lever has averaged 12.6 points and four rebounds while Johnson has put up 12.3 points and four rebounds per game. The Kangaroos have been led by Xavier Bishop and Brandon McKissic. Bishop has averaged 15.6 points while McKissic has put up 10.8 points per game.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Kangaroos have allowed just 70.7 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 76.8 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

ACCURATE ALESSANDRO: Lever has connected on 34.8 percent of the 69 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Antelopes are 0-6 when they allow at least 74 points and 14-3 when they hold opponents to anything below 74. The Kangaroos are 0-12 when allowing 74 or more points and 8-4 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Grand Canyon has won its last three road games, scoring 77 points, while allowing 65.7 per game.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Grand Canyon has held opposing teams to 66.8 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all WAC teams. The Antelopes have allowed just 62.6 points per game against conference opponents.

