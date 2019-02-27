202
Govan scores 26 to carry Georgetown past DePaul 82-73

By The Associated Press February 27, 2019 9:29 pm 02/27/2019 09:29pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jessie Govan had 26 points as Georgetown topped DePaul 82-73 on Wednesday night.

Mac McClung had 15 points for Georgetown (17-11, 7-8 Big East Conference). James Akinjo added 13 points and six assists. Josh LeBlanc had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Max Strus had 25 points for the Blue Demons (13-13, 5-10), who have now lost four consecutive games. Paul Reed added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Eli Cain had 14 points.

Georgetown plays Seton Hall at home on Saturday. DePaul plays St. John’s at home on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

