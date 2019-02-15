Georgia looks to knock off No. 19 LSU

No. 19 LSU (20-4, 10-1) vs. Georgia (10-14, 1-10) Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 LSU looks to give Georgia its eighth straight loss to ranked opponents. Georgia’s last…

No. 19 LSU (20-4, 10-1) vs. Georgia (10-14, 1-10)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 LSU looks to give Georgia its eighth straight loss to ranked opponents. Georgia’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers 73-62 on Feb. 17, 2018. LSU snuck past Kentucky by two points in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Georgia’s Nicolas Claxton has averaged 12.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks while Rayshaun Hammonds has put up 12.4 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Tigers, Tremont Waters has averaged 15.7 points, six assists and 3.1 steals while Naz Reid has put up 13.8 points and 6.3 rebounds.

CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Tigers have scored 85.5 points per game across 11 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 80.7 per game they put up over 13 non-conference games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Waters has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all LSU field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia is 0-8 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 10-6 when it scores at least 68.

STREAK STATS: LSU has won its last six road games, scoring 83.3 points, while allowing 75.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The LSU offense has scored 82.9 points per game this season, ranking the Tigers 18th among Division I teams. The Georgia defense has allowed 75.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 240th overall).

