Gardner-Webb looks to sweep High Point

Gardner-Webb (18-10, 9-5) vs. High Point (14-13, 7-6) Millis Center, High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: High Point seeks revenge on Gardner-Webb after dropping the first matchup in Boiling Springs. The…

Gardner-Webb (18-10, 9-5) vs. High Point (14-13, 7-6)

Millis Center, High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point seeks revenge on Gardner-Webb after dropping the first matchup in Boiling Springs. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 30, when High Point made only three 3-pointers on 18 attempts while the Runnin’ Bulldogs went 12 for 24 behind the arc en route to a two-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Gardner-Webb’s David Efianayi, DJ Laster and Eric Jamison have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 71 percent of all Runnin’ Bulldogs points over the last five games.

EFFICIENT EFIANAYI: Efianayi has connected on 43.5 percent of the 138 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also made 74 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Gardner-Webb is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 18-5 when scoring at least 61.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Panthers are 5-0 when they block at least six opposing shots and 9-13 when they fall shy of that mark. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 9-0 when they hold opponents to 67 points or fewer and 9-10 when opponents exceed 67 points.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point is ranked first among Big South teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.5 percent. The Panthers have averaged 11.9 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.