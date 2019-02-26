Gardner-Webb looks for home win vs Presbyterian

Presbyterian (17-12, 9-5) vs. Gardner-Webb (18-11, 9-6) Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb looks for its sixth straight win over Presbyterian at Paul Porter Arena. The last…

Presbyterian (17-12, 9-5) vs. Gardner-Webb (18-11, 9-6)

Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb looks for its sixth straight win over Presbyterian at Paul Porter Arena. The last victory for the Blue Hose at Gardner-Webb was a 68-62 win on Feb. 25, 2012.

SAVVY SENIORS: Gardner-Webb’s David Efianayi, DJ Laster and Eric Jamison have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 53 percent of all Runnin’ Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Davon Bell has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Presbyterian field goals over the last three games. Bell has accounted for seven field goals and 24 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Gardner-Webb is 9-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 67 or fewer points, and 9-11 when opponents exceed 67 points. Presbyterian is 15-0 when holding opponents to 71 points or fewer, and 2-12 on the year when teams score any more than 71.

DID YOU KNOW: Presbyterian as a collective unit has made 10.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-most among Division I teams.

