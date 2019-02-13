Gandia-Rosa leads North Florida over Kennesaw State 80-57

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ivan Gandia-Rosa had 19 points to lead five North Florida players in double figures as the Ospreys rolled past Kennesaw State 80-57 on Wednesday night. Noah Horchler added 16 points for…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ivan Gandia-Rosa had 19 points to lead five North Florida players in double figures as the Ospreys rolled past Kennesaw State 80-57 on Wednesday night.

Noah Horchler added 16 points for the Ospreys. Garrett Sams chipped in 14, Wajid Aminu scored 11 and Carter Hendricksen had 10. Horchler also had 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Ospreys, while Aminu posted 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Danny Lewis had 15 points for the Owls (5-21, 2-9 Atlantic Sun Conference). Tyler Hooker added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. Ugo Obineke had 13 points.

The Ospreys leveled the season series against the Owls with the win. Kennesaw State defeated North Florida 81-64 on Jan. 30. North Florida (11-16, 5-7) plays NJIT on the road on Saturday. Kennesaw State plays Lipscomb at home on Saturday.

