Ga. Tech looks to knock off No. 2 Virginia

Georgia Tech (12-16, 4-11) vs. No. 2 Virginia (24-2, 12-2)

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Virginia looks to give Georgia Tech its 14th straight loss against ranked opponents. Georgia Tech’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 15 Miami Hurricanes 64-54 on Jan. 3, 2018. Virginia has moved up to No. 2 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Virginia Tech and Louisville last week.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Yellow Jackets are led by Jose Alvarado and James Banks III. Alvarado has averaged 12.6 points while Banks has accounted for 9.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. The Cavaliers have been led by juniors De’Andre Hunter and Kyle Guy. Hunter has produced 15.2 points and 5.4 rebounds while Guy has averaged 15.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Alvarado has directly created 51 percent of all Georgia Tech field goals over the last three games. Alvarado has 21 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Tech is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 12-4 when scoring at least 61.

COLD SPELL: Georgia Tech has lost its last six road games, scoring 59 points, while allowing 70.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Virginia defense has allowed only 54.5 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Cavaliers first among Division I teams. The Georgia Tech offense has averaged 65.2 points through 28 games (ranked 289th, nationally).

