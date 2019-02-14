Ga. Tech looks to knock off No. 17 Fla St.

No. 17 Florida State (19-5, 7-4) vs. Georgia Tech (11-14, 3-9) McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Florida State looks to give Georgia Tech its 13th straight loss to ranked…

No. 17 Florida State (19-5, 7-4) vs. Georgia Tech (11-14, 3-9)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Florida State looks to give Georgia Tech its 13th straight loss to ranked opponents. Georgia Tech’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 15 Miami Hurricanes 64-54 on Jan. 3, 2018. Florida State has won its last six games against conference opponents.

TEAM LEADERS: Terance Mann and Mfiondu Kabengele have led the Seminoles. Mann has averaged 12 points and 6.5 rebounds while Kabengele has put up 13.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Yellow Jackets have been led by James Banks III and Jose Alvarado, who are scoring 10.6 and 10.9 per game, respectively.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Michael Devoe has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Georgia Tech field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Tech is 0-11 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 11-3 when it scores at least 62.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Georgia Tech is a perfect 5-0 when the team records 11 or more steals. The Yellow Jackets are 6-14 when they steal the ball fewer than 11 times.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida State has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 35.1 percent, ranking the Seminoles 27th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Georgia Tech sits at just 25.8 percent (ranked 268th).

