Ga. State looks to seep S. Alabama

South Alabama (12-13, 5-7) vs. Georgia State (17-8, 8-4) GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State goes for the season sweep over South Alabama after winning the previous matchup in…

South Alabama (12-13, 5-7) vs. Georgia State (17-8, 8-4)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State goes for the season sweep over South Alabama after winning the previous matchup in Mobile. The teams last played on Jan. 17, when the Panthers shot 39 percent from the field and went 8 for 20 from 3-point territory en route to the three-point victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Devin Mitchell, Jeff Thomas and Malik Benlevi have combined to score 43 percent percent of Georgia State’s points this season. For South Alabama, Josh Ajayi, Trhae Mitchell, Rodrick Sikes and Kory Holden have combined to account for 66 percent of all South Alabama scoring.

SUN BELT IMPROVEMENT: The Jaguars have scored 72 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 68.6 per game they managed in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: D’Marcus Simonds has had his hand in 48 percent of all Georgia State field goals over the last three games. Simonds has 25 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: South Alabama is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 12-6 when scoring at least 65.

PERFECT WHEN: The Panthers are 11-0 when holding opponents to 40.9 percent or worse from the field, and 6-8 when opponents shoot better than that. The Jaguars are 6-0 when they hold opponents to 62 points or fewer and 6-13 when opponents exceed 62 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State has made 9.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Sun Belt teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: and

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, , using data from STATS LLC,

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.