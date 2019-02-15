Ft. Wayne looks to extend streak vs Nebraska Omaha

Purdue Fort Wayne (17-10, 9-3) vs. Nebraska Omaha (15-9, 9-2) Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne looks for its sixth straight conference win against Nebraska Omaha. Purdue Fort…

Purdue Fort Wayne (17-10, 9-3) vs. Nebraska Omaha (15-9, 9-2)

Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne looks for its sixth straight conference win against Nebraska Omaha. Purdue Fort Wayne’s last Summit League loss came against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks 85-79 on Jan. 24. Nebraska Omaha is coming off an 85-84 win at home over South Dakota State in its most recent game.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Zach Jackson, Mitch Hahn and JT Gibson have combined to account for 56 percent of Nebraska Omaha’s scoring this season and 58 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Purdue Fort Wayne, John Konchar, Kason Harrell, Matt Holba and Marcus DeBerry have collectively accounted for 64 percent of all Purdue Fort Wayne scoring, including 68 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Mavericks have scored 86.5 points per game against Summit League opponents thus far, an improvement from the 74.8 per game they put up in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Konchar has made or assisted on 52 percent of all Purdue Fort Wayne field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 73: Nebraska Omaha is 0-6 when its offense scores 73 points or fewer. Purdue Fort Wayne is a perfect 10-0 when it holds opponents to 73 or fewer points.

STREAK SCORING: Nebraska Omaha has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 75.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Purdue Fort Wayne offense has scored 84.1 points per game this season, ranking the Mastodons 12th among Division I teams. The Nebraska Omaha defense has allowed 79.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 299th overall).

