Fresno State faces tough test vs No. 6 Nevada

Fresno State (19-7, 10-4) vs. No. 6 Nevada (24-2, 11-2)

Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Nevada presents a tough challenge for Fresno State. Fresno State has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Nevada lost 65-57 on the road to San Diego State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Bulldogs have been led by their senior duo of Braxton Huggins and Deshon Taylor. Huggins has averaged 19 points and 4.5 rebounds while Taylor has put up 16.8 points and 4.5 assists per game. The Wolf Pack have been led by seniors Jordan Caroline and Caleb Martin, who have combined to score 37.5 points per outing.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Taylor has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Fresno State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 16 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Fresno State has won its last three road games, scoring 79.7 points and allowing 66.7 points during those contests. Nevada has won its last 12 home games, scoring an average of 83.4 points while giving up 60.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wolf Pack have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Nevada has 43 assists on 84 field goals (51.2 percent) across its previous three contests while Fresno State has assists on 30 of 66 field goals (45.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nevada has turned the ball over on just 14.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the fourth-best rate among all Division I teams. The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over only 10.2 times per game this season.

