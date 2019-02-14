Fordham, Rhode Island meet in conference play

Fordham (10-14, 1-10) vs. Rhode Island (12-11, 5-6) Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits Rhode Island in an A10 matchup. Fordham came up short in a…

Fordham (10-14, 1-10) vs. Rhode Island (12-11, 5-6)

Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits Rhode Island in an A10 matchup. Fordham came up short in a 79-69 game to Davidson on Tuesday. Rhode Island lost 77-48 to Dayton on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Rhode Island’s Cyril Langevine has averaged 14.4 points and 9.9 rebounds while Jeff Dowtin has put up 15.7 points. For Fordham, Nick Honor has averaged 15.9 points while Antwon Portley has put up 12.3 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Honor has accounted for 43 percent of all Fordham field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Rhode Island is 0-5 when opposing teams score 75 or more points. Fordham is a perfect 7-0 when its offense scores at least 74 points.

PERFECT WHEN: Fordham is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Rams are 3-14 when scoring any fewer than 74.

DID YOU KNOW: Rhode Island is ranked second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.2 percent. The Rams have averaged 12 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: and

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, , using data from STATS LLC,

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.