Florida looks to knock off No. 13 LSU

Florida (14-11, 6-6) vs. No. 13 LSU (21-4, 11-1)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 LSU looks to give Florida its seventh straight loss against ranked opponents. Florida’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats 80-67 on March 3, 2018. LSU has won its last four games against conference opponents.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Florida’s Andrew Nembhard, Noah Locke and Keyontae Johnson have collectively scored 38 percent of the team’s points this season, including 44 percent of all Gators scoring over the last five games.

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Tigers have scored 85.3 points per game across 12 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 80.7 per game they managed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Tremont Waters has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all LSU field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 16 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Florida is a perfect 10-0 when it scores at least 71 points. The Gators are 4-11 when scoring any fewer than 71.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Gators. LSU has an assist on 37 of 82 field goals (45.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Florida has assists on 26 of 67 field goals (38.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Florida defense has held opponents to just 63.1 points per game, the 19th-lowest in Division I. LSU has allowed an average of 73.5 points through 25 games (ranked 217th, nationally).

