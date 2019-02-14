FGCU looks to extend streak vs Stetson

Florida Gulf Coast (11-16, 6-6) vs. Stetson (5-21, 1-10) Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: FGCU looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Stetson. Florida Gulf Coast…

Florida Gulf Coast (11-16, 6-6) vs. Stetson (5-21, 1-10)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Stetson. Florida Gulf Coast has won by an average of 17 points in its last seven wins over the Hatters. Stetson’s last win in the series came on Feb. 25, 2016, an 80-73 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Stetson’s Abayomi Iyiola has averaged 10.5 points and 7.1 rebounds while Christiaan Jones has put up 10 points. For the Eagles, Schadrac Casimir has averaged 14.7 points while Christian Carlyle has put up 7.7 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Eagles have allowed just 70.1 points per game to Atlantic Sun opponents thus far, an improvement from the 79.9 per game they gave up over 13 non-conference games.

SOLID SCHADRAC: Casimir has connected on 48.9 percent of the 137 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 87.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Florida Gulf Coast has lost its last three road games, scoring 67.3 points, while allowing 76.3 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Eagles have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Hatters. Stetson has 39 assists on 80 field goals (48.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Florida Gulf Coast has assists on 35 of 62 field goals (56.5 percent) during its past three games.

FOOT OFF THE GAS: Florida Gulf Coast’s defense has forced 14.3 turnovers per game this year, but is averaging 11 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: and

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, , using data from STATS LLC,

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.