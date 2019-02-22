Fairfield looks to end streak vs Manhattan

Manhattan (9-17, 7-7) vs. Fairfield (7-20, 4-11) Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, Connecticut; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan looks to extend Fairfield’s conference losing streak to five games. Fairfield’s last MAAC…

Manhattan (9-17, 7-7) vs. Fairfield (7-20, 4-11)

Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, Connecticut; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan looks to extend Fairfield’s conference losing streak to five games. Fairfield’s last MAAC win came against the Marist Red Foxes 57-52 on Feb. 2. Manhattan took care of Canisius by five in its last outing.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Warren Williams and Tyler Reynolds have led the Jaspers. Williams is averaging eight points while Reynolds is putting up 8.1 points per game. The Stags have been anchored by Jonathan Kasibabu and Neftali Alvarez, who are averaging 10.5 and 11.5 points, respectively.

JUMPING FOR JONATHAN: Across 27 games this season, Fairfield’s Kasibabu has shot 56.4 percent.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Manhattan is a perfect 5-0 when at least three of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 4-17 when fewer than three Jaspers players score in double-figures.

BEHIND THE ARC: Fairfield’s Landon Taliaferro has attempted 178 3-pointers and has connected on 41.6 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: The Manhattan defense has allowed only 62.7 points per game to opponents, which is the 15th-best mark in the country. The Fairfield offense has averaged just 68 points through 27 games (ranked 262nd among Division I teams).

