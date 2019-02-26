Evansville looks to end streak vs S. Illinois

Southern Illinois (15-14, 8-8) vs. Evansville (10-19, 4-12) Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois looks to extend Evansville’s conference losing streak to seven games. Evansville’s last MVC win came…

Southern Illinois (15-14, 8-8) vs. Evansville (10-19, 4-12)

Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois looks to extend Evansville’s conference losing streak to seven games. Evansville’s last MVC win came against the Valparaiso Crusaders 64-53 on Feb. 2. Southern Illinois beat Loyola of Chicago by 10 at home on Sunday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Evansville’s Marty Hill, Shea Feehan and Dainius Chatkevicius have combined to account for 38 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 43 percent of all Purple Aces points over the last five games.

ACCURATE ARMON: Armon Fletcher has connected on 41.9 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also made 73.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Southern Illinois is 0-5 when it allows at least 75 points and 15-9 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Southern Illinois is a perfect 8-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 7-14 when fewer than four Salukis players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Evansville has committed a turnover on just 18.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all MVC teams. The Purple Aces have turned the ball over only 13.1 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.