Evansville looks to end streak vs Loyola-Chicago

Evansville (10-17, 4-10) vs. Loyola of Chicago (16-11, 9-5) Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago looks to extend Evansville’s conference losing streak to five games. Evansville’s last…

Evansville (10-17, 4-10) vs. Loyola of Chicago (16-11, 9-5)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago looks to extend Evansville’s conference losing streak to five games. Evansville’s last MVC win came against the Valparaiso Crusaders 64-53 on Feb. 2. Loyola of Chicago lost 65-61 to Missouri State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Evansville’s Marty Hill, Shea Feehan and Dainius Chatkevicius have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season, including 40 percent of all Purple Aces scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Marques Townes has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Loyola of Chicago field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Loyola of Chicago is a perfect 8-0 when the team makes eight or more 3-pointers. The Ramblers are 8-11 when the team hits fewer than eight threes.

BEHIND THE ARC: Evansville’s Hill has attempted 108 3-pointers and connected on 40.7 percent of them, and is 9 for 19 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Loyola of Chicago defense has allowed only 60.9 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Ramblers seventh among Division I teams. The Evansville offense has averaged 70.3 points through 27 games (ranked 226th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.