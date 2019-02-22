ETSU seeks revenge on UNCG

East Tennessee State (22-7, 12-4) vs. UNC Greensboro (23-5, 12-3) Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro goes for the season sweep over East Tennessee State after winning the…

East Tennessee State (22-7, 12-4) vs. UNC Greensboro (23-5, 12-3)

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro goes for the season sweep over East Tennessee State after winning the previous matchup in Johnson City. The teams last played on Jan. 19, when the Spartans shot 45.2 percent from the field while limiting East Tennessee State to just 44.8 percent on the way to a seven-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UNC Greensboro’s Isaiah Miller has averaged 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and three steals while Francis Alonso has put up 16.8 points. For the Buccaneers, Jeromy Rodriguez has averaged 11.6 points and 11 rebounds while Bo Hodges has put up 10.1 points and 4.4 rebounds.

MIGHTY MILLER: Miller has connected on 29.7 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also converted 55.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: East Tennessee State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 22-2 when scoring at least 68.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: UNC Greensboro’s Alonso has attempted 203 3-pointers and connected on 36.9 percent of them, and is 11 of 35 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC Greensboro defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.8 percent of all possessions, which is the sixth-highest rate in the country. East Tennessee State has turned the ball over on 20.2 percent of its possessions (ranked 273rd among Division I teams).

