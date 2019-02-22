ECU, Tulane look to end streaks

East Carolina (9-16, 2-11) vs. Tulane (4-21, 0-13) Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina looks to extend Tulane’s conference losing streak to 17 games. East Carolina’s…

East Carolina (9-16, 2-11) vs. Tulane (4-21, 0-13)

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina looks to extend Tulane’s conference losing streak to 17 games. East Carolina’s last AAC win came against the Tulane Green Wave 66-65 on Jan. 31. Tulane has dropped its last 16 games against conference opponents dating back to last season.

SUPER SENIORS: Tulane’s Samir Sehic, Jordan Cornish and Blake Paul have collectively scored 39 percent of the team’s points this season, including 38 percent of all Green Wave scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Caleb Daniels has been directly responsible for 48 percent of all Tulane field goals over the last five games. Daniels has 30 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Pirates are 0-9 when they score 65 points or fewer and 9-7 when they exceed 65 points. The Green Wave are 0-20 when they fail to score more than 76 points and 4-1 on the season, otherwise.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: East Carolina’s Shawn Williams has attempted 148 3-pointers and connected on 34.5 percent of them, and is 14 for 24 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulane is ranked second in the AAC with an average of 70.7 possessions per game. The uptempo Green Wave have pushed that total to 73.6 possessions per game over their last five games.

