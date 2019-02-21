E. Michigan looks to seep W. Michigan

Western Michigan (8-18, 2-11) vs. Eastern Michigan (12-14, 6-7) Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan goes for the season sweep over Western Michigan after winning the previous matchup in…

Western Michigan (8-18, 2-11) vs. Eastern Michigan (12-14, 6-7)

Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan goes for the season sweep over Western Michigan after winning the previous matchup in Kalamazoo. The teams last played on Jan. 26, when the Eagles outshot Western Michigan 47.9 percent to 41.7 percent and hit six more 3-pointers en route to the 26-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Eastern Michigan has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Elijah Minnie, James Thompson IV, Paul Jackson and Boubacar Toure have combined to account for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Jackson has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Eastern Michigan field goals over the last five games. Jackson has 22 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Western Michigan is 0-14 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 8-4 when scoring at least 72.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Western Michigan’s Michael Flowers has attempted 149 3-pointers and connected on 37.6 percent of them, and is 10 for 33 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Michigan is ranked first among MAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.5 percent. The Eagles have averaged 12.7 offensive boards per game.

