Duke’s Williamson to miss 2nd straight game with knee injury

By The Associated Press February 25, 2019 5:24 pm 02/25/2019 05:24pm
Duke's Zion Williamson, right, is greeted by a teammate on the court before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke freshman Zion Williamson will miss a second straight game with a mild right knee sprain he suffered last week.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski said Monday that the national player of the year candidate won’t play Tuesday night when the third-ranked Blue Devils visit No. 20 Virginia Tech.

Williamson was hurt in the opening minute of an 88-72 loss to North Carolina. He sprained his knee when he planted his foot while dribbling and his left shoe tore apart.

Williamson ranks second in the league in scoring at 21.6 points per game. He also ranks among the league leaders in rebounding, shooting percentage and steals.

