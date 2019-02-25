Diallo, Providence visit Butler

Providence (15-13, 5-10) vs. Butler (15-12, 6-8) Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Alpha Diallo and Providence will battle Kamar Baldwin and Butler. Diallo…

Providence (15-13, 5-10) vs. Butler (15-12, 6-8)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Alpha Diallo and Providence will battle Kamar Baldwin and Butler. Diallo has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.6 over his last five games. Baldwin is averaging 16.2 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Butler’s Baldwin has averaged 17.3 points and five rebounds while Paul Jorgensen has put up 11.8 points. For the Friars, Diallo has averaged 16.5 points and 8.1 rebounds while Nate Watson has put up 11.6 points and 5.3 rebounds.

ACCURATE ALPHA: Diallo has connected on 34.6 percent of the 104 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 11 over the last five games. He’s also converted 71.2 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Bulldogs are 6-0 when they block at least three opposing shots and 9-12 when they fall shy of that mark. The Friars are 7-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.3 percent or worse, and 8-13 when opponents exceed that percentage.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Friars have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Butler has 41 assists on 84 field goals (48.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Providence has assists on 34 of 64 field goals (53.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Butler has committed a turnover on just 16.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Big East teams. The Bulldogs have turned the ball over only 11.1 times per game this season.

