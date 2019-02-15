Delaware looks to extend streak vs JMU

Delaware (16-11, 8-6) vs. James Madison (11-15, 4-9) JMU Convocation Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Delaware looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over JMU. Delaware has won…

Delaware (16-11, 8-6) vs. James Madison (11-15, 4-9)

JMU Convocation Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over JMU. Delaware has won by an average of 3 points in its last five wins over the Dukes. James Madison’s last win in the series came on Feb. 20, 2016, a 75-50 win.

LEADING THE CHARGE: James Madison’s Stuckey Mosley has averaged 17.3 points while Matt Lewis has put up 15.5 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Fightin’ Blue Hens, Eric Carter has averaged 16.5 points and 10.2 rebounds while Ryan Allen has put up 16.5 points.

MIGHTY MOSLEY: Mosley has connected on 38.7 percent of the 217 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 18 for 48 over his last five games. He’s also made 73 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Delaware’s Allen has attempted 124 3-pointers and connected on 37.1 percent of them, and is 11 for 31 over the last three games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Fightin’ Blue Hens have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Dukes. James Madison has an assist on 40 of 86 field goals (46.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Delaware has assists on 41 of 74 field goals (55.4 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Delaware has held opposing teams to 43.1 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all CAA teams.

