Dartmouth, Princeton meet in conference play

Dartmouth (11-12, 2-5) vs. Princeton (12-8, 4-3)

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth pays visit to Princeton in an Ivy League matchup. Both teams are coming off of losses on Friday. Princeton lost 78-69 at home to Harvard, while Dartmouth came up short in an 82-79 overtime game at Penn.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Princeton’s Devin Cannady has averaged 18.7 points and 6.1 rebounds while Myles Stephens has put up 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds. For the Big Green, Chris Knight has averaged 16.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while Brendan Barry has put up 13.1 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Tigers have given up only 64.6 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 75 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

DOMINANT DEVIN: Cannady has connected on 36.8 percent of the 136 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 86.4 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Dartmouth’s Barry has attempted 148 3-pointers and connected on 47.3 percent of them, and is 6 of 20 over the last three games.

COLD SPELL: Dartmouth has lost its last four road games, scoring 66 points, while allowing 71.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Princeton has committed a turnover on just 18 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Ivy League teams. The Tigers have turned the ball over only 12.7 times per game this season.

