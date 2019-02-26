CSUN looks to sweep UC Riverside

UC Riverside (9-19, 3-9) vs. Cal State Northridge (11-17, 5-7) Matadome, Northridge, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside seeks revenge on Cal State Northridge after dropping the first matchup in Riverside. The…

UC Riverside (9-19, 3-9) vs. Cal State Northridge (11-17, 5-7)

Matadome, Northridge, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside seeks revenge on Cal State Northridge after dropping the first matchup in Riverside. The teams last played each other on Jan. 9, when the Matadors shot 52.7 percent from the field while holding UC Riverside to just 46.6 percent en route to the one-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Cal State Northridge’s Lamine Diane has averaged 24.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while Terrell Gomez has put up 19.1 points. For the Highlanders, Dikymbe Martin has averaged 15.8 points while Menno Dijkstra has put up 7.6 points.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Matadors have given up only 75.8 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 83.6 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

DOMINANT DIKYMBE: Martin has connected on 44.6 percent of the 139 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 84.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Matadors are 0-10 when they score 71 points or fewer and 11-7 when they exceed 71 points. The Highlanders are 0-13 when allowing 72 or more points and 9-6 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Highlanders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Matadors. Cal State Northridge has an assist on 37 of 82 field goals (45.1 percent) over its past three outings while UC Riverside has assists on 37 of 80 field goals (46.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge is ranked first among Big West teams with an average of 76.7 points per game.

