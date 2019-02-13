CSUB looks to extend streak vs Chicago State

Cal State Bakersfield (15-9, 6-4) vs. Chicago State (3-21, 0-9) Jones Convocation Center, Chicago; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSUB looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over Chicago State. Cal…

Cal State Bakersfield (15-9, 6-4) vs. Chicago State (3-21, 0-9)

Jones Convocation Center, Chicago; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSUB looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over Chicago State. Cal State Bakersfield has won by an average of 16 points in its last 11 wins over the Cougars. Chicago State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 22, 2014, a 73-68 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal State Bakersfield’s Rickey Holden, Damiyne Durham and James Suber have combined to score 37 percent of all Roadrunners points this season, although that figure has dropped to 27 percent over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Cougars have allowed only 80.7 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 88.8 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jarkel Joiner has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Cal State Bakersfield field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 28 field goals and three assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Roadrunners are 0-6 when they score 62 points or fewer and 15-3 when they exceed 62 points. The Cougars are 0-21 when they fail to score more than 75 points and 3-0 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Chicago State has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 60.7 points while giving up 75.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 38.8 percent, ranking the Roadrunners third nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Chicago State sits at just 23.4 percent (ranked 318th).

