CS Fullerton looks to extend streak vs CSUN

Cal State Fullerton (11-13, 7-3) vs. Cal State Northridge (10-15, 4-5)

Matadome, Northridge, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CS Fullerton looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over CSUN. Cal State Fullerton has won by an average of 14 points in its last five wins over the Matadors. Cal State Northridge’s last win in the series came on Jan. 7, 2017, a 70-65 win.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The dynamic Lamine Diane is averaging a double-double with 24.1 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks to lead the way for the Matadors. Terrell Gomez has paired with Diane and is maintaining an average of 19.3 points per game. The Titans have been led by Khalil Ahmad, who is averaging 18.2 points and 4.1 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Matadors have allowed just 75 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 83.6 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

ACCURATE AHMAD: Ahmad has connected on 30.6 percent of the 124 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also converted 81 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Titans are 0-9 when they score 68 points or fewer and 11-4 when they exceed 68 points. The Matadors are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 71 points and 10-6 on the season, otherwise.

BEHIND THE ARC: Cal State Northridge’s Gomez has attempted 201 3-pointers and connected on 43.8 percent of them, and is 8 of 20 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge is rated first among Big West teams with an average of 76.7 points per game.

