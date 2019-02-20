CS Fullerton looks for home win vs UC Davis

UC Davis (10-14, 6-4) vs. Cal State Fullerton (12-13, 8-3) Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton looks for its fourth straight win over UC Davis at Titan Gym.…

UC Davis (10-14, 6-4) vs. Cal State Fullerton (12-13, 8-3)

Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton looks for its fourth straight win over UC Davis at Titan Gym. The last victory for the Aggies at Cal State Fullerton was a 79-68 win on Jan. 17, 2015.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Cal State Fullerton’s Kyle Allman Jr. has averaged 18.5 points while Khalil Ahmad has put up 17.6 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Aggies, TJ Shorts II has averaged 14.2 points, five rebounds and 4.2 assists while Siler Schneider has put up 10 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Titans have allowed just 68.5 points per game to Big West opponents thus far, an improvement from the 75.7 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.

ACCURATE ALLMAN JR.: Allman has connected on 38.4 percent of the 125 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also converted 74.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal State Fullerton is 0-9 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 12-4 when it scores at least 69.

SHARING THE BURDEN: UC Davis is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 5-14 when fewer than four Aggies players score in double-figures.

STINGY DEFENSE: UC Davis has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 21.5 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all Big West teams.

