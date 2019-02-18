Crutcher, Dayton visit Davidson

Dayton (16-9, 8-4) vs. Davidson (19-6, 10-2) Belk Arena, Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jalen Crutcher and Dayton will battle Jon Axel Gudmundsson and…

Dayton (16-9, 8-4) vs. Davidson (19-6, 10-2)

Belk Arena, Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jalen Crutcher and Dayton will battle Jon Axel Gudmundsson and Davidson. The sophomore Crutcher is averaging 13.4 points over the last five games. Gudmundsson, a junior, has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.6 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The do-everything Gudmundsson has put up 16.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists to lead the way for the Wildcats. Kellan Grady is also a primary contributor, putting up 15.9 points and four rebounds per game. The Flyers have been led by Crutcher, who is averaging 13.3 points and 5.7 assists.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Wildcats have allowed just 60.5 points per game to A10 opponents thus far, an improvement from the 70.6 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Gudmundsson has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Davidson field goals over the last three games. Gudmundsson has accounted for 14 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Dayton is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 16-3 when scoring at least 67.

PERFECT WHEN: Dayton is a perfect 11-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Flyers are 5-9 when scoring any fewer than 75.

DID YOU KNOW: Davidson has made 9.5 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among A10 teams.

