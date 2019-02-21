Creighton looks for home win vs Georgetown

Georgetown (16-10, 6-7) vs. Creighton (14-13, 5-9) CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Creighton looks for its fourth straight win over Georgetown at CHI Health Center Omaha. The last…

Georgetown (16-10, 6-7) vs. Creighton (14-13, 5-9)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton looks for its fourth straight win over Georgetown at CHI Health Center Omaha. The last victory for the Hoyas at Creighton was a 67-40 win on Jan. 31, 2015.

FAB FRESHMEN: Georgetown’s James Akinjo, Mac McClung and Josh LeBlanc have collectively scored 42 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 41 percent of all Hoyas scoring over the last five games.

GIFTED GOVAN: Jessie Govan has connected on 42 percent of the 88 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 76.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Creighton is 0-8 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 14-5 when it scores at least 71.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Hoyas have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bluejays. Creighton has an assist on 39 of 76 field goals (51.3 percent) over its past three outings while Georgetown has assists on 53 of 81 field goals (65.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgetown offense has scored 81.4 points per game this season, ranking the Hoyas 28th among Division I teams. The Creighton defense has allowed 74.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 230th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.