Connecticut looks to end streak vs Wichita State

Connecticut (13-14, 4-10) vs. Wichita State (13-13, 6-8) Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State looks to extend Connecticut's conference losing streak to six games. Connecticut's last AAC win came against the East Carolina Pirates 76-52 on Feb. 3. Wichita State lost 88-85 to Memphis on Saturday.

Connecticut (13-14, 4-10) vs. Wichita State (13-13, 6-8)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State looks to extend Connecticut’s conference losing streak to six games. Connecticut’s last AAC win came against the East Carolina Pirates 76-52 on Feb. 3. Wichita State lost 88-85 to Memphis on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS: Markis McDuffie has averaged 18.2 points and 4.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Shockers. Samajae Haynes-Jones has paired with McDuffie and is accounting for 12.3 points per game. The Huskies are led by Jalen Adams, who is averaging 15.7 points.

ACCURATE ADAMS: Adams has connected on 36.9 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 84.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Wichita State is 0-8 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 13-5 when it scores at least 63.

COLD SPELL: Connecticut has lost its last seven road games, scoring 69 points, while allowing 78.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Connecticut is ranked second among AAC teams with an average of 75.4 points per game. The Huskies have put up only 63.2 points per game over their five-game losing streak, however.

