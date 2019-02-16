Colorado looks to extend streak vs Arizona

Arizona (14-11, 5-7) vs. Colorado (15-9, 6-6) Coors Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado looks for its fifth straight conference win against Arizona. Colorado’s last Pac-12 loss came against the…

Arizona (14-11, 5-7) vs. Colorado (15-9, 6-6)

Coors Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado looks for its fifth straight conference win against Arizona. Colorado’s last Pac-12 loss came against the Oregon State Beavers 76-74 on Jan. 31. Arizona fell short in an 83-76 game at Utah on Thursday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Wildcats are led by Brandon Randolph and Chase Jeter. Randolph has averaged 13.6 points while Jeter has put up 10.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. The Buffaloes have been led by sophomores Tyler Bey and McKinley Wright IV. Bey has averaged 12.5 points and 9.3 rebounds while Wright has put up 13 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest.

CREATING OFFENSE: Wright has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last three games. Wright has accounted for 21 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 60: Arizona is 0-6 when its offense scores 60 points or fewer. Colorado is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 60 or fewer points.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Arizona’s Coleman has attempted 84 3-pointers and connected on 38.1 percent of them, and is 6 for 19 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona has committed a turnover on just 16.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Pac-12 teams. The Wildcats have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season.

