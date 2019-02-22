Colgate looks to extend streak vs Navy

Colgate looks for its sixth straight conference win against Navy. Colgate's last Patriot League loss came against the Boston University Terriers 76-68 on Feb. 2. Navy fell 79-70 at Loyola (Md.) on Thursday.

Navy (9-17, 6-9) vs. Colgate (18-10, 10-5)

Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate looks for its sixth straight conference win against Navy. Colgate’s last Patriot League loss came against the Boston University Terriers 76-68 on Feb. 2. Navy fell 79-70 at Loyola (Md.) on Thursday.

LEADING THE WAY: Seniors George Kiernan and Hasan Abdullah have led the Midshipmen. Kiernan has averaged 12.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while Abdullah has recorded 10.3 points and 4.3 assists per game. The Raiders have been anchored by Rapolas Ivanauskas and Jordan Burns, who are averaging 15.8 and 16 points, respectively.

GIFTED GEORGE: Kiernan has connected on 33.3 percent of the 138 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 87.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Navy has lost its last five road games, scoring 61.8 points, while allowing 74.4 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Raiders have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Midshipmen. Colgate has an assist on 50 of 83 field goals (60.2 percent) across its past three matchups while Navy has assists on 49 of 83 field goals (59 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Navy and Colgate are ranked at the top of the Patriot League when it comes to offensive rebounding. The Midshipmen are ranked first among conference teams with an offensive rebounding percentage of 32.1, 12 offensive boards per game. The Raiders are ranked second with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.1, 9.8 per game.

