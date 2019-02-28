Colgate looks to extend streak vs Lafayette

Colgate (20-10, 12-5) vs. Lafayette (10-18, 7-10) Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate looks for its eighth straight conference win against Lafayette. Colgate’s last Patriot League loss came against…

Colgate (20-10, 12-5) vs. Lafayette (10-18, 7-10)

Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate looks for its eighth straight conference win against Lafayette. Colgate’s last Patriot League loss came against the Boston University Terriers 76-68 on Feb. 2. Lafayette lost 84-82 to Boston University in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Raiders are led by Rapolas Ivanauskas and Jordan Burns. Ivanauskas has averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds while Burns has accounted for 16 points and 5.9 assists per game. The Leopards have been led by sophomores Justin Jaworski and Alex Petrie, who have combined to score 28.3 points per outing.

ROCK-SOLID RAPOLAS: Ivanauskas has connected on 44.7 percent of the 85 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 77 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Colgate has won its last three road games, scoring 80.3 points, while allowing 71 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Raiders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Leopards. Lafayette has 39 assists on 79 field goals (49.4 percent) across its previous three contests while Colgate has assists on 56 of 94 field goals (59.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lafayette has made 9.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Patriot League teams.

